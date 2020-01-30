He raped her and threatened to kill her family. She shot and killed him. A judge says it was not self-defence Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A US woman is facing life in jail after a judge denied her request to base her defence on the controversial "Stand Your Ground" laws after she shot and killed a man who had brutally raped her and had her brother in a headlock when... A US woman is facing life in jail after a judge denied her request to base her defence on the controversial "Stand Your Ground" laws after she shot and killed a man who had brutally raped her and had her brother in a headlock when... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources The Wistful Widow of Wagon Gap Movie (1947) Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Marjorie Main The Wistful Widow of Wagon Gap Movie trailer HD (1947) Plot synopsis: Chester Wooley (Lou Costello) and Duke Egan (Bud Abbott) are traveling salesmen who make a stopover in Wagon Gap, Montana en route.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:33Published 5 days ago Who Is Justice John Roberts? Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is the most powerful judge in America. He's just 64 years old. The conservative leaning, Harvard-educated judge is presiding over Pres. Trump's Senate.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this