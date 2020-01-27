Global  

A second presumptive case of coronavirus has been identified in B.C.

CTV News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A second presumptive case of coronavirus has been identified in B.C., health officials announced Tuesday.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Second Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County 02:04

 Juliette Goodrich reports on new case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County (2-2-2020)

Health Officials Confirm 1st Case Of Human-To-Human Transmission Of Coronavirus In U.S. [Video]Health Officials Confirm 1st Case Of Human-To-Human Transmission Of Coronavirus In U.S.

This Illinois case is the second confirmed case in the United State.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published

2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s [Video]2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s

Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health confirms the second coronavirus case in Chicago, the 6th in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:35Published


Second ‘presumptive’ case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto:Wife of first reported patient in self-isolation: province

Second ‘presumptive’ case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto:Wife of first reported patient in self-isolation: provinceOntario health officials have confirmed a second “presumptive” case of Wuhan novel coronavirus in Toronto.
TheSpec.com

Second presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto; wife of first case

The wife of Canada's first case of the Wuhan coronavirus has tested positive for the virus at Ontario's public health laboratory, and has been in self-isolation...
CTV News

globalnews

Globalnews.ca New on YouTube: Coronavirus outbreak: Second “presumptive confirmed” case in B.C. https://t.co/YLPwq5REEx 2 minutes ago

awoobles

NorthLettuce 🥬🥬🥬 RT @cbcnewsbc: A second, presumptive case of the coronavirus has been identified in B.C., according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie… 13 minutes ago

Jemyjones

Pop, At Last RT @DailyHiveVan: BREAKING: Second presumptive #coronavirus case in #BC has been confirmed https://t.co/WGPKLcmdc1 https://t.co/kqZPWz7A31 14 minutes ago

___WWG1WGA___

We Are the News Now, All for a Larp? NEW POST: Coronavirus outbreak: Second “presumptive confirmed” case in B.C. https://t.co/VvJU4ADsVL via Global Ne… https://t.co/8TiSsqJpmu 14 minutes ago

allankherman

Allan Herman RT @CTVVancouver: Health officials say they are already in the process of tracing the patient's recent contacts so they can monitor them fo… 18 minutes ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Second presumptive case of Wuhan coronavirus identified in B.C. - CTV News has been published on Canada News Media… https://t.co/UB4MddeoFE 24 minutes ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia A second, presumptive case of the coronavirus has been identified in B.C., according to provincial health officer D… https://t.co/q6XHm0QFVD 26 minutes ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Second presumptive case of Wuhan coronavirus identified in B.C. https://t.co/m3yCkrvJre 27 minutes ago

