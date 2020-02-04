Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan

European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan

Newsy Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace PlanWatch VideoThe European Union has rejected the Trump administration's new plan for Middle East peace.  

In a statement Tuesday, the EU's foreign policy chief called the plan unworkable because it could lead to continued Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory.

Last September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan

European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan 01:39

 The EU&apos;s foreign policy chief

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

African Union: Leaders discuss Libya peace force [Video]African Union: Leaders discuss Libya peace force

Leaders attended the 33rd African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published

Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan [Video]Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan

Diplomatic sources said Moncef Baati went further than President Kais Saied wanted in his criticism of Trump's plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU criticizes US plan on Palestine

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) Tuesday criticized the US plan on the Middle East peace process...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReuters

Duh, Jared! So Who Built The PA As A ‘Police State’? – OpEd

By Jonathan Cook* Maybe something good will come out of the Trump plan, after all. By pushing the Middle East peace process to its logical conclusion, Donald...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

MarkKersten

Mark Kersten The European Union joins the majority of the world and rejects U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Mid… https://t.co/57e7WB4Wxo 18 hours ago

millichronicle

The Milli Chronicle The European Union rejected parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, promp… https://t.co/bUUcth2ZD2 4 days ago

AlcuinBramerton

Alcuin Bramerton RT @veteranstoday: EU Rejects Trump's Middle East Plan as Illegal The European Union’s top diplomat rejects the annexation clause featured… 5 days ago

jjsmokkieBOY57

juju European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan https://t.co/8tdYSkbRAx via @newsy 5 days ago

mail4ufromme1

Karen Gruber European Union Rejects U.S. Middle East Peace Plan https://t.co/LNwAdAVh1s via @newsy 5 days ago

TheBuGz

TheBuGz European Union rejects Trump Middle East peace plan - Geo News https://t.co/lbErEKVdcm 5 days ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com European Union rejects Trump Middle East peace plan - https://t.co/LNy4M6Jmey - … parts of United States new Middl… https://t.co/iBEDByujFI 5 days ago

VoteBlue_2020_

#CountryOverCandidate! More rejections on Trump's Middle East Peace https://t.co/N5zn9Z1ake #impotus #maga?? #KAG?? 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.