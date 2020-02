Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s recently inaugurated president on Tuesday named an expert on drug-trafficking issues as the head of his new commission that will investigate corruption in the Central American nation’s government. Oscar Dávila, 44, is a lawyer who formerly served as an interior vice minister overseeing the fight against narcotics smuggling. “We are […] 👓 View full article