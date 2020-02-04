Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch Video"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty has revealed she's battling stage 4 breast cancer after being in remission for years.



The actress first shared the news on "Good Morning America". Doherty says she's been living with the news of her rediagnosis in private for a year.



