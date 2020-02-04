Global  

Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Newsy Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast CancerWatch Video"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty has revealed she's battling stage 4 breast cancer after being in remission for years.

The actress first shared the news on "Good Morning America". Doherty says she's been living with the news of her rediagnosis in private for a year. 

Doherty was...
0
News video: Shannen Doherty Shares Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four | THR News

Shannen Doherty Shares Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four | THR News 01:33

 After years of remission, the actress told ABC News that her illness returned while filming Fox's '90210' reboot.

Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer [Video]Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

The actress told &quot;Good Morning America&quot; that she chose to share her diagnosis because it would have been made public in an upcoming court battle.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Shannen Doherty Cancer Update [Video]Shannen Doherty Cancer Update

After going into remission for her 2015 breast cancer diagnosis, Shannen Doherty reveals the cancer has returned and she is now in stage 4. The actress says her diagnosis was one of the main reasons..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published


Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: "It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow"

Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: It's a Bitter Pill to SwallowShannen Doherty has revealed that her cancer journey, tragically, is not yet over. In an interview on Tuesday morning with Good Morning America, the veteran...
WorldNews

Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'A bitter pill to swallow'

Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday a battle with stage 4 cancer, three years after finishing treatment for breast cancer.
USATODAY.com


Train702A

ATrain702 RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Actress Shannen Doherty, 48, reveals she is battling stage 4 breast cancer 9 minutes ago

LoriAnne222

Princess La Lani RT @fox6now: ‘I’m petrified’: Actress Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking news that her cancer is back as stage 4 https://t.co/cUq8NUzYcz… 14 minutes ago

fox11reno

Fox Reno Actress Shannen Doherty announced she is battling stage 4 breast cancer. Doherty was initially diagnosed in 2015 an… https://t.co/srtWKA149q 16 minutes ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer https://t.co/26HhD6sTDh 25 minutes ago

heatherhunterdc

Heather Hunter Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer https://t.co/J6YBl7chdQ 41 minutes ago

93wibc

93 WIBC Indianapolis The former “90210” and “Charmed” actress was first diagnosed in 2015, and went into remission in 2017. Doherty said… https://t.co/cvlMdEd6tx 44 minutes ago

Jodie757

Jodie 🦋🌈🍯🌻 RT @NBCNewsRadio: After battling breast cancer before and being in remission, actress Shannen Doherty reveals to ABC's @GMA that she has be… 55 minutes ago

LoyalPromise

Ms. Loyal RT @TMZ: On #WorldCancerDay, the actress also reveals which 90210 co-star was the only cast member who knew about her devastating diagnosis… 56 minutes ago

