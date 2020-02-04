Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A Roaring Mouse Is Eating Away At Netflix's Cheddar LucasFilm Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, has gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching November 12th. According to Business Insider, Hulu had 30.4 million subscribers. Disney also owns.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 6 hours ago Disney+ subscriber number wows Wall Street The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday reported more paid subscribers than expected for its newly launched streaming service, Disney+, and healthy business at its film studio and theme parks. Lisa Bernhard.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Disney+ picks up 28.6 million subscribers at launch as analysts guess Apple TV+ numbers Disney reported its fiscal Q1 2020 earnings this afternoon, offering our first look at the performance of its new Disney+ streaming service. In the earnings...

9to5Mac 8 hours ago



Disney+ has surpassed 26 million subscribers since launch Disney+ amassed 26.5 million Disney+ subscribers in the first three months since it launched, far exceeding the 20 million estimate that analysts suggested...

The Verge 8 hours ago





Tweets about this