Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since LaunchWatch Video"We believe the subscriber growth to date and the overall reaction to Disney Plus reflects a variety of factors that include the uniqueness of the service, an excellent user interface, and the high quality of our brands and content."

The Walt Disney Company just released its first quarterly earnings report since...
News video: Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch

Disney Plus Garnered 28.6 Million Paid Subscribers Since Launch 01:47

 The Walt Disney Company, in its first earnings call since the launch of Disney Plus, beat analyst expectations.

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney+ picks up 28.6 million subscribers at launch as analysts guess Apple TV+ numbers

Disney reported its fiscal Q1 2020 earnings this afternoon, offering our first look at the performance of its new Disney+ streaming service. In the earnings...
9to5Mac

Disney+ has surpassed 26 million subscribers since launch

Disney+ has surpassed 26 million subscribers since launchDisney+ amassed 26.5 million Disney+ subscribers in the first three months since it launched, far exceeding the 20 million estimate that analysts suggested...
The Verge


