Shadow Inc and The Iowa Caucus Conspiracies Explained

eBaums World Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Shadow Inc and The Iowa Caucus Conspiracies ExplainedLast night was the Iowa Caucus and today it feels like were living through 2016 all over again.
News video: App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party

App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party 00:59

 App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party Use of the app being is blamed for voter reporting issues related to Monday's Iowa Caucuses. The issues caused a delay in naming the winners of the Iowa Caucuses. Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II made a statement...

South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won’t happen here [Video]South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won’t happen here

South Carolina elections officials say the Palmetto State primary has paper ballot backups, unlike the Iowa caucus.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:53Published

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published


The company behind the Iowa caucus app that caused the results delay just released their first public statement on the fiasco

The company behind the Iowa caucus app that caused the results delay just released their first public statement on the fiasco· Shadow Inc., the company behind the app that led to a massive delay in the publishing of voter results from the Iowa Democratic caucus, released its first...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

What is Shadow Inc? Explaining the Iowa Conspiracy Theories Embraced By Democrats (And Some Cynical Republicans)

What is Shadow Inc? Explaining the Iowa Conspiracy Theories Embraced By Democrats (And Some Cynical Republicans)Politicos on the left and right have become fixated on one company following the disastrous Iowa Democratic Caucus Monday night. An app developed by Shadow Inc,...
Mediaite


DaultonVenglar

Daulton RT @madlinbmek: As Iowa Democratic Party officials blamed an app for the delayed release of caucus results, conspiracies started swirling.… 3 hours ago

madlinbmek

Madlin Mekelburg As Iowa Democratic Party officials blamed an app for the delayed release of caucus results, conspiracies started sw… https://t.co/tOf4DbxgDZ 3 hours ago

ccscales

C.C. Scales Living through something like... a general collapse of faith in institutions and widespread belief in conspiracies. https://t.co/03jx7hoNwM 5 hours ago

ztarasj

Sally Bugs Lots of talk from Serious Adults about how it’s not a “conspiracy” because the likelier explanation is incompetence… https://t.co/3wlnnvj91g 5 hours ago

jbbrownjr1963

Jerry RT @PattonDivision: So the Shadow Inc app that failed in the #Iowa caucus was developed by Hillary Clinton 2016 veterans. Conspiracy?🤔 DHS… 8 hours ago

BibleBeltAntiFa

Bible Belt Anti-Fascist RT @GoadGatsby: If I believed in conspiracies I'd say that the shadow figures that run the government decided to fix the Iowa Caucus but we… 9 hours ago

semimora

Seth Morones-Ramirez I’m not buying into the Iowa Caucus conspiracies floating around, but a tech group thought it would be a good idea… https://t.co/Da5DE3JqSP 11 hours ago

PattonDivision

Hell on Wheels ⚔🇺🇸 So the Shadow Inc app that failed in the #Iowa caucus was developed by Hillary Clinton 2016 veterans. Conspiracy?🤔… https://t.co/6cE8KBjDd8 12 hours ago

