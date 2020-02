Watch VideoMichael Bloomberg is taking his campaign up a notch.Amid confusion around Iowa caucus results , Bloomberg reportedly moved to double his spending on TV ads in markets he's already advertising in and expand his field staff to more than 2,000 people. That's according to reports from The New York Times and The



Recent related videos from verified sources Bloomberg To Spend Twice As Much Money On TV Ads After Iowa Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg said he will double his TV ad spending. According to Reuters, he will also expand his staff after Iowa failed to announce its caucuses results... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago Michael Bloomberg Spending Big In Pennsylvania Michael Bloomberg is spending millions to drum up support for his presidential campaign in Pennsylvania, KDKA's Jon Delano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:16Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats' Iowa caucus chaos Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said he will immediately double his already massive nationwide television ad spending and expand...

Reuters 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this