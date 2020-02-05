Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and pivots to re-election campaign in State of the Union
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
President refuses to shake speaker's hand amid impeachment trial as GOP lawmakers chant 'four more years!'
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
Trump Snubs Pelosi Handshake 00:15
President Trump appeared to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before giving his State of the Union address.
