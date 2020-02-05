carlos ecks RT @raybae689: Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and pivots to re-election campaign in State of the Union https://t.co/xNde23t85A https://t.co/7… 5 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and pivots to re-election campaign in State of the Union https://t.co/xNde23t85A https://t.co/7Ne4BaaMS5 8 minutes ago

Indy World Trump shuns Pelosi handshake at State of the Union https://t.co/SpreMgOyXu 43 minutes ago

Independent US Trump shuns Pelosi handshake at State of the Union https://t.co/HhSsuPDmFs 44 minutes ago

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and pivots to re-election campaign in State of the Union https://t.co/QrUa7MKTnN https://t.co/2PtXzMMqmx 53 minutes ago

Robert Scott Gaddy RT @Independent: Trump shuns Pelosi handshake at State of the Union #SOTU https://t.co/fgMGRlRaW3 1 hour ago

RAY BAEZ Trump shuns Pelosi handshake and pivots to re-election campaign in State of the Union https://t.co/KYUkQhbPAm https://t.co/eRtGOcALpN 1 hour ago