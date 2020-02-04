Global  

China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut Hong Kong flights, cases found on cruise ship

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship.
News video: Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' 04:50

 Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first..

A look around the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which after cases of coronavirus were confirmed on board has been put under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut HK flights

China's National Health Commission said another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, bringing the toll on the mainland to 490, mostly in and around the...
Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking

A cruise ship which has been denied entry to the southern Taiwan port of Kaohsiung docked on Wednesday in Hong Kong, with all passengers and crew undergoing...
