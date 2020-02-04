China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut Hong Kong flights, cases found on cruise ship
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship.
China's National Health Commission said another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, bringing the toll on the mainland to 490, mostly in and around the...