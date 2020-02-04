Trump Delivers Historic State Of Union Address As Impeached President
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
By Steve Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump is making his annual State of the Union speech, accepting an invitation from the House of Representatives which recently impeached him.
Senators are scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. It is virtually certain they will acquit him...
