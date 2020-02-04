Global  

Pluto’s Icy Heart Makes Winds Blow

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A “beating heart” of frozen nitrogen controls Pluto’s winds and may give rise to features on its surface, according to a new study.

Pluto’s famous heart-shaped structure, named Tombaugh Regio, quickly became famous after NASA’s New Horizons mission captured footage of the dwarf planet in 2015 and revealed it isn’t...
News video: Scientists: Pluto's Icy Heart Is Making Its Winds Blow

Scientists: Pluto's Icy Heart Is Making Its Winds Blow 00:46

 Scientists are shedding more light on Pluto.

