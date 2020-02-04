Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump State of the Union interrupted by furious chants of 'HR3' as president speaks about healthcare

Trump State of the Union interrupted by furious chants of 'HR3' as president speaks about healthcare

Independent Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Democrats had said beforehand they think Trump's mention of drug prices could backfire
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'The state of our union is stronger than ever before' -Trump

'The state of our union is stronger than ever before' -Trump 01:26

 U.S. President Trump started his State of the Union address to chants of &apos;four more years&apos; and he told lawmakers &quot;The state of our union is stronger than ever before.&quot;

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally [Video]Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech [Video]Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Following U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president&apos;s back. Soon after, she explained..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva on impeachment vote and Trump's State of the Union

Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva says that while President Trump may tout economic success in his State of the Union address, the numbers reflect a somewhat...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyJapan TodayNYTimes.comFOXNews.comNPR

Trump gives State of the Union on eve of final impeachment vote

US president claims credit for country's economic success and attacks Democrats healthcare proposals in annual address.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

windowbirds

connie RT @MotherJones: Trump started talking about the Second Amendment in his State of the Union speech. Then a Parkland dad interrupted him. ht… 6 minutes ago

wardaler

Les Clarke RT @Independent: Trump State of the Union interrupted by furious chants of 'HR3' https://t.co/snm8h7UIL0 15 minutes ago

Betsy66219560

Betsy RT @ChadPergram: President Trump spoke for a little more than an hour and 18 minutes in his State of the Union speech. During the body of… 18 minutes ago

dora_maxey

Dora Mary Maxey RT @MotherJones: A Parkland dad just interrupted Trump’s State of the Union https://t.co/MaSusX2IUP 37 minutes ago

femi_ofemi

Ófẹ́mi RT @nowthisnews: Pres. Trump interrupted the State of the Union to award Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/17FZCMQgsa 45 minutes ago

Chandrakant_B

Chandrakant Bhoslay #HealthIT #HealthcareIT Democrats interrupted Trump’s State of the Union to chant about their drug pricing bill… https://t.co/Et88FxjFct 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.