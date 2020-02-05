Global  

State of the Union: Rush Limbaugh given Medal of Freedom by Melania Trump during address

Independent Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the controversial right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh during his State of the Union address, asking the first lady to put it round his neck while Republican politicians cheered.
News video: Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU 02:02

 Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Trump referred to Limbaugh as 'the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.'

