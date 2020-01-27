Chinese officials detained doctor who raised alarm over Coronavirus
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () *Wuhan:* In the midst of growing concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus (nCoV), a shocking story has emerged on how local Chinese officials suppressed and harassed a doctor in Wuhan who raised the alarm about the virus in December last year.
Li Wenliang dropped a bombshell on his medical school alumni group that seven...
CHINA — Chinese health officials are struggling to answer questions about recent developments in the country.
On January 29th, two senior health officials were asked a set of basic questions about the virus during an interview in Huanggang, a city to the east of Wuhan. State broadcaster CCTV sat...
The World Health Organization has asked public health officials to improve data-sharing in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In the US, CDC and NIH officials say their counterparts in China..