Chinese officials detained doctor who raised alarm over Coronavirus

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
*Wuhan:* In the midst of growing concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus (nCoV), a shocking story has emerged on how local Chinese officials suppressed and harassed a doctor in Wuhan who raised the alarm about the virus in December last year.

Li Wenliang dropped a bombshell on his medical school alumni group that seven...
News video: Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus

Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus 02:43

 CHINA — Chinese health officials are struggling to answer questions about recent developments in the country. On January 29th, two senior health officials were asked a set of basic questions about the virus during an interview in Huanggang, a city to the east of Wuhan. State broadcaster CCTV sat...

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds [Video]China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to..

WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus [Video]WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has asked public health officials to improve data-sharing in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the US, CDC and NIH officials say their counterparts in China..

Gilead gets a boost as its Ebola drug gets repurposed to treat the coronavirus

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) shares jumped before the bell Monday after the drug manufacturer provided its experimental Ebola therapy for use in patients...
New China virus 'not as powerful as SARS': health official

New China virus 'not as powerful as SARS': health officialBeijing (AFP) Jan 26, 2020 A top Chinese health official said Sunday that a new deadly virus that has infected nearly 2,000 people and killed dozens in China...
