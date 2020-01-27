Chinese officials detained doctor who raised alarm over Coronavirus

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Wuhan:* In the midst of growing concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus (nCoV), a shocking story has emerged on how local Chinese officials suppressed and harassed a doctor in Wuhan who raised the alarm about the virus in December last year.



Li Wenliang dropped a bombshell on his medical school alumni group that seven... 👓 View full article

