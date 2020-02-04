Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > BlackBerry Smartphones Won’t Be Produced Any More

BlackBerry Smartphones Won’t Be Produced Any More

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Early in the morning on Monday, February 3, it was confirmed that BlackBerry smartphones are no more, Android Central reports.

“We do regret to share that as of August 31, 2020, TCL Communication will no longer be selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. TCL Communication has no further rights to design, manufacture...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iconic phone brand BlackBerry faces extinction as manufacturer loses licence

Iconic phone brand BlackBerry faces extinction as manufacturer loses licenceIconic smartphone brand BlackBerry may be disappearing for good.TCL Communication, the Chinese company that currently licenses and manufactures BlackBerry...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBC.ca

TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphones

TCL set to end deal making BlackBerry smartphonesSan Francisco (AFP) Feb 3, 2020 Chinese electronics group TCL will stop producing BlackBerry-branded smartphones this year, the companies said Monday, leaving...
Energy Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review BlackBerry Smartphones Won’t Be Produced Any More https://t.co/EyrAEA2LqQ 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.