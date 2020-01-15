Global  

Bangladesh's War Dead: The Controversy Of 3 Lakh/300,000 Versus 30 Lakh (3,000,000)/3m Liberation War Martyrs – OpEd

Bangladesh’s War Dead: The Controversy Of 3 Lakh/300,000 Versus 30 Lakh (3,000,000)/3m Liberation War Martyrs – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
On September 14, 2019, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said that only 5,795 out of 30 lakh (3m) martyrs of freedom war have been listed after 49 years of independence. It is an old story revived by the Minister only to lend support to the correct anti-Awami narrative rendered by many writers and researchers...
