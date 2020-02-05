Global  

Pelosi tears up copy of Trump's State of the Union speech

Japan Today Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her…
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:20

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

Recent related videos from verified sources

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi tears up Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

Seemingly taken aback following a suspected handshake snub from the US president, Speaker Pelosi tore up a copy of Donald Trump's address.
SBS

Fox’s Dana Perino Scolds Pelosi for Ripping Trump Speech: ‘There Were Names in There of People Who Have Died!’

Fox News' *Dana Perino* slammed House Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* for ripping up President *Donald Trump's* State of the Union speech.
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

