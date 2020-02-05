News24.com | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.
A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing... France 24 Also reported by •RTTNews •Independent •FT.com
Tweets about this
Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has… https://t.co/HTFgYmu6zZ 4 hours ago