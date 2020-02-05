Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. Asked by a reporter to give a reason for her gesture, Pelosi replied: "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."
After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...