Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. Asked by a reporter to give a reason for her gesture, Pelosi replied: "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."
News video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump's speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump's speech 00:32

 After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...

WEB EXTRA: Speaker Pelosi Rips Up President Trump's Speech [Video]WEB EXTRA: Speaker Pelosi Rips Up President Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Trump's speech after the president finished his State of the Union address.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

Trump declines to shake Pelosi's hand at State of the Union speech [Video]Trump declines to shake Pelosi's hand at State of the Union speech

Trump decline to shake Pelosi's hand while House Speaker appeared to rip up a copy of his speech as she stood behind him. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published


Top Democrat Pelosi says ripping up Trump's speech was 'courteous' | China virus deaths rise as WHO says 'opportunity' to halt spread

Top Democrat Pelosi says ripping up Trump's speech was 'courteous' | China virus deaths rise as WHO says 'opportunity' to halt spread; Here are the top world...
Also reported by RTTNews

News24.com | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address. *WATCH IT NOW*
Also reported by Japan Today, RTTNews, Independent, USATODAY.com, Denver Post

