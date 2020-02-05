Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech

News24.com | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech

News24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address. *WATCH IT NOW*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:20

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Nancy 'The Ripper' Pelosi Tears Up Trump Speech After Handshake Snub [Video]Nancy 'The Ripper' Pelosi Tears Up Trump Speech After Handshake Snub

The animosity between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Trump are at an all time high.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi rips copy of Trump’s speech


Chicago S-T

Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during speech to Congress as impeachment trial nears end

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Hendrik05989397

Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has… https://t.co/HTFgYmu6zZ 44 minutes ago

Adrian202014

Adrian2020 RT @TheRNPSA: How embarrassing for the @TheDemocrats 🙈🙈 Lowest of low behavior by @SpeakerPelosi #PelosiTantrum - What about keeping higher… 5 hours ago

TheRNPSA

Rainbow Nation Party How embarrassing for the @TheDemocrats 🙈🙈 Lowest of low behavior by @SpeakerPelosi #PelosiTantrum - What about keep… https://t.co/pgLOfGNXTh 6 hours ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Drama in Trump State of the Union | Coronavirus deaths march on: WATCH the top world news… https://t.co/8ubgiX3UdV 8 hours ago

FarryElaine

Elaine Farry RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech https://t.co/iP2g237cJK 8 hours ago

SheldonMorais

Sheldon Marco Morais Nancy 🙌🏽 WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech via @News24 https://t.co/743DM143KO 8 hours ago

Steven_Lang

Sander Steven Lang WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech https://t.co/ZHDCiTtRi1 via @News24 Theatrics - wow 9 hours ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech https://t.co/iP2g237cJK 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.