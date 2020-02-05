Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump > Trump's State of the Union address vaunts 'Great American Comeback' , Pelosi rips up his speech

Trump's State of the Union address vaunts 'Great American Comeback' , Pelosi rips up his speech

France 24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech 00:32

 After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union [Video]Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Talk show host and former Sacramento radio star Rush Limbaugh was honored during Tuesday's speech.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:35Published

House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union [Video]House Speaker Pelosi rips up copy of speech after President Trump finishes State of the Union

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech after he finishes speaking. Mr Trump, the first president to run for re-election after being..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi Addresses Ripping Up Trump Speech: ‘The Courteous Thing to Do Considering the Alternatives’

When President *Donald Trump* finished his State of the Union address tonight, Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* immediately ripped it up.
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

US President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address - watch live

Verbal fireworks were possible during what was expected to be a speech lasting longer than an hour. ;
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

elianatrue

❤Pursuing❤Jesus❤/ Text Trump #88022 RT @Thomas1774Paine: WATCH: Trump Breaks Pelosi; Crazed House Speaker Snaps at State of the Union Address https://t.co/yZqqMWW6xK 3 seconds ago

DonaldJTrumpJr

Donald Trump Jr. Pelosi shamed herself at Trump's State of the Union address: Goodwin https://t.co/9ef5qmrijg 3 seconds ago

logdeb

deb log RT @putinsgay: Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up Trump’s speech after State of the Union address https://t.co/fdvBBilU7X 4 seconds ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne Pelosi rips up speech as Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address. https://t.co/7q2TMTGrhM via @smh 4 seconds ago

WombatSocho

Wombat-socho (NCOIC Tax Countermeasures) RT @MZHemingway: Not just Trump’s best speech but the best State of the Union address I’ve ever heard. 4 seconds ago

pmfeline66

𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪 𝓜𝓾𝓷𝓸𝔃 RT @charliekirk11: US Code prohibits the destruction of government records Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. §… 5 seconds ago

KimberleyMonari

Kimberley Monari RT @TIME: As President Trump finished his State of the Union address, Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a copy of the President’s speech #SO… 5 seconds ago

kachilo92

osolu onyeka RT @NBCPolitics: Speaker Pelosi tears up President Trump's speech as the president ends his State of the Union address. “It was the court… 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.