Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

Japan Today Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As the deadly coronavirus has spread worldwide, it has carried with it xenophobia -- and Asian communities around the world are finding themselves subject to suspicion and fear.…
News video: China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping

China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping 00:52

 China’s Foreign Ministry singled out the U.S., accusing the country of spreading fear instead of providing assistance to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Racism and Fear Spread as China Tries to Contain Deadly Coronavirus [Video]Racism and Fear Spread as China Tries to Contain Deadly Coronavirus

As China deals with trying to contain the highly contagious coronavirus, something else is spreading and that’s racism and fear towards the Chinese over the illness outbreak. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

Plague Inc- Evolved trailer [Video]Plague Inc- Evolved trailer

Mobile game Plague Inc. has spiked in popularity as the world is gripped by fear over the coronavirus outbreak.

Profiteering off coronavirus fear: Auckland pharmacy sells face masks for $30 each

Profiteering off coronavirus fear: Auckland pharmacy sells face masks for $30 eachAn Auckland pharmacy selling face masks for $30 each - almost 10 times their normal price - is being accused of profiteering off fear amid coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald

'This is racism': Chinese-Australians say they've faced increased hostility since the coronavirus outbreak began

Fear and caution surrounding the spread of the deadly coronavirus has led to a spike in incidents of racial discrimination, Chinese-Australians say.
SBS Also reported by •WorldNews

