Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Analysis: Iowa Democrats drawn to two faces of change

Analysis: Iowa Democrats drawn to two faces of change

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Democrats were drawn to two faces of change. After a daylong delay, partial results from the state’s Democratic caucuses showed Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with a narrow lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. By many measures, Buttigieg, 38, and Sanders, 78, are a study in contrast. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped [Video]This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped

An obese IT manager lost an incredible 215lbs in just two years and now boasts the kind of abs and all-body muscle tone typically reserved for professional athletes. Adam Harris, 38, tipped the scales..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP VoteCast: Health care, climate are top issues in Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Democrats came to the state’s caucuses Monday with two major issues dominating their thoughts: health care and climate change. More...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability"

As voters in Iowa head to the state's caucuses on Monday, polls show a majority of Democrats have one thing on their minds: defeating President Trump in...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.