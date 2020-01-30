Global  

251 Canadians on-board cruise ship quarantined after coronavirus outbreak

CTV News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship carrying 251 Canadians has been quarantined off the coast of Japan following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus.
 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested...
China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

BEIJING (AP) — Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand...
