COMMUTERS: Your Wednesday morning weather, traffic and school updates:Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
COMMUTERS: Your Wednesday morning weather, traffic and school updates:Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020Getting you to work and school. Traffic and weather for your morning commute. School updates and cancellation information.
News video: Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee 02:42

 After a chilly start, expect mild conditions by afternoon, with Mary Lee has the forecast. Temperatures are expected to warm up by the end of the week, with inland highs approaching 70. Mary Lee has the forecast. (2/5/20)

COMMUTERS: Your Thursday morning weather, traffic and school updates:Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

COMMUTERS: Your Thursday morning weather, traffic and school updates:Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020Getting you to work and school. Traffic and weather for your morning commute. School updates and cancellation information.
TheSpec.com

Wednesday morning traffic troubles: Crashes slow commute on EB I-90, SB Highway 99

Crashes led to significant slowdowns for Seattle commuters in a few spots Wednesday morning. The response to a collision is blocking all but one southbound lane...
Seattle Times


