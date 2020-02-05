Global  

Bodyguard for ex-British PM David Cameron reportedly leaves gun inside plane bathroom

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A member of the British police unit tasked with protecting former Prime Minister David Cameron is being disciplined after reportedly leaving his gun in the bathroom on a transatlantic flight earlier this week.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

UK investigates after ex-PM bodyguard leaves gun on plane

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating after former Prime Minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an airplane...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphIndependent

Police officer removed from duty after gun left in plane toilet by David Cameron's bodyguard

Police officer removed from duty after gun left in plane toilet by David Cameron's bodyguard"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place."
Wales Online Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependent

