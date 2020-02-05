Bodyguard for ex-British PM David Cameron reportedly leaves gun inside plane bathroom

greenforest RT @Reuters: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron's bodyguard forgets loaded gun in plane toilet https://t.co/jwyjfh0ETC https://t.c… 12 seconds ago Doodle RT @RefTruth: https://t.co/uLKHiQsnBK WHAT kind of a BODYGUARD to a FORMER British PM would leave PASSPORTS and a GUN in the toilet on a pl… 31 seconds ago Rose RT @CNN: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron's bodyguard reportedly left a loaded handgun and Cameron's passport in the bathroom of… 5 minutes ago Fionnbarragh Mac Chairthaigh RT @MyArrse: Met Police launch enquiry to how David Cameron's bodyguard left a loaded gun in a British Airways Plane toilet. https://t.co/f… 7 minutes ago Helen Carter RT @SaffronOtter: David Cameron's bodyguard reportedly took off his holster in the cubicle of a British Airways flight https://t.co/elu0qxn… 11 minutes ago D.K.R. Boyd David Cameron bodyguard taken off frontline duties after ‘passenger discovers loaded gun in plane toilet’ | The Ind… https://t.co/4f54xw0LSf 11 minutes ago