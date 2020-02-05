Canadian businessman says he burned $1M in cash to avoid paying ex-wife child support Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A Canadian businessman and failed mayoral candidate was thrown in jail for 30 days after telling a judge he burned 1 million Canadian dollars in cash -- in two separate bonfires -- to avoid paying his wife spousal and child support as part of their divorce settlement. 👓 View full article

