VIA Rail passenger complains of cold after heating goes off during 22-hour trip Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A passenger on a recent VIA Rail Ocean says he's miffed after the heating in his train car went off during a 22-hour train ride from Halifax to Montreal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this