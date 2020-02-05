Global  

Flair Airlines introduces 90-day pass for unlimited spring flights

CTV News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The $499 version of the pass excludes travel on Fridays and Sundays, as well as other restrictions, while the $699 unlimited pass has no blackout dates.
