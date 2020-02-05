Global  

Trump faces acquittal ahead of GOP-controlled Senate impeachment vote

France 24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Four months after Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, the Senate is poised on Wednesday to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
News video: Senate Acquits President Trump Of Two Articles Of Impeachment

Senate Acquits President Trump Of Two Articles Of Impeachment 01:08

 President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges in his Senate impeachment trial; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published


The Vote Is Over. Let the Contest Begin.

President Trump hailed his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial as vindication, but the struggle now moves back to the House, the campaign trail, and...
NYTimes.com

Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, broke with his party on Wednesday and announced he would vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just...
Reuters

