Kianna Brooks RT @people: Prince Charles Asks Katy Perry to Sing to His Plants — and She Agrees: 'You Have My Word, Sir' https://t.co/IxoDXCZQpC 44 seconds ago People Prince Charles Asks Katy Perry to Sing to His Plants — and She Agrees: 'You Have My Word, Sir' https://t.co/IxoDXCZQpC 4 minutes ago SEO Service Provider In Barisal, Bangladesh Katy Perry: I'll sing to Prince Charles' plants As Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the Bri… https://t.co/KYEPnciDSg 11 minutes ago Naveen Katy Perry says Prince Charles asked her to sing to his plants – The Independent https://t.co/OxAv9b8rNP https://t.co/n4EfxHfzPw 13 minutes ago // Venny // RT @SkyNews: Katy Perry promises to sing to Prince Charles' plants as she becomes ambassador for his charity https://t.co/63yTu1UR8T 25 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Katy Perry: I'll sing to Prince Charles' plants https://t.co/ACCKansoAe https://t.co/bLB37sNVIQ 38 minutes ago CoverPage Prince Charles Asks Katy Perry to Sing to His Plants — and She Agrees: ‘You Have My Word, Sir’ https://t.co/mcM4EzdoAY 1 hour ago Luke RT @SkyNews: Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' plants 🌱 as she became an ambassador for his anti-trafficking charity https… 2 hours ago