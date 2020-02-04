Global  

Katy Perry: I'll sing to Prince Charles' plants

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust, the singer reveals the British royal made a request that she sing to his plants. (Feb. 5)
 
News video: Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception

Prince Charles joined by Katy Perry at trust reception 02:59

 The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking. The US star joined Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a black-tie reception and dinner at Banqueting House in London. During her speech, Perry revealed the...

Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants [Video]Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants

Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust on Tuesday night (04.02.20).

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust [Video]Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian..

Katy Perry says Prince Charles asked her to sing to his plants

Singer said the royal also talks to his flora and fauna
Independent

Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund months after meeting her...
AceShowbiz

