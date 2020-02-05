Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Turkey; 21 injured
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () At least 21 people were injured Wednesday when a plane skid off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Turkey, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces before passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane.
CNN reports that an airplane has skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.
According to the Turkish Transportation Ministry, the Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 183 people.
No fatalities have been reported, although injuries were sustained by many...