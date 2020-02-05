Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Turkey; 21 injured

Plane breaks into pieces after skidding off runway in Turkey; 21 injured

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
At least 21 people were injured Wednesday when a plane skid off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Turkey, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces before passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway

Plane Breaks Into Pieces After Skidding Off Runway 00:32

 CNN reports that an airplane has skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. According to the Turkish Transportation Ministry, the Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 183 people. No fatalities have been reported, although injuries were sustained by many...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway [Video]Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:59Published

Dozens injured as plane skids off Istanbul airport runway [Video]Dozens injured as plane skids off Istanbul airport runway

The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Plane skids off runway in Turkey, breaks into two

A passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke into two after landing at an airport in Istanbul Wednesday, Turkish media reported. The Pegasus Airlines plane...
IndiaTimes

Plane skids off runway in Turkey, three killed and 179 wounded

The Pegasus Airlines plane, with 183 people on board, overran the runway while landing, caught fire and broke into three parts.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.