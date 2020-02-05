Global  

US Embassy in Spain warns sexual assault cases against Americans are on the rise

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Embassy in Spain has issued a new security alert warning Americans about the “steady increase” in the number of sexual assaults in the country over the past five years.
Spain sexual assault: US issues security alert over rise in reported cases

Students and tourists are advised to "drink responsibly" and avoid travelling alone as assaults rise.
BBC News

