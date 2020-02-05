News24.com | JUST IN: Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two

Global  

JUST IN: Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
A plane carrying 177 passengers skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into two after landing in rough weather on Wednesday, but officials said no-one had died.
Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured

 A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179.

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

Plane skids off runway in Turkey, breaks into two

A passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke into two after landing at an airport in Istanbul Wednesday, Turkish media reported. The Pegasus Airlines plane...
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport overran the runway and crashed on Wednesday, Hurriyet daily said.
