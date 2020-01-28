Global  

Trump impeachment trial day 13: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Trump headed for likely acquittal as US Senate prepares for final impeachment trial vote.
Trump impeachment trial day eight: All the latest updates

Trump's defence team will present its final day of arguments on Tuesday, which will be followed by senator questions.
Al Jazeera

Will the Trump impeachment trial end or are witnesses coming? - Live updates of Senate proceedings

Democrats are trying to convince at least four GOP senators to join them in demanding witnesses in the trial. If they don't, the trial likely ends.
USATODAY.com


NickyD

Nick Dastoor So if Susan Collins and Doug Manchin vote to acquit, does that mean US politics is less partisan than it's ever bee… https://t.co/0Qru4UhoIl 5 seconds ago

BuzzEdition

Susan Cooper 💙🌊🆘 Respect is earned. Bless you ⁦@SenatorRomney⁩. I know @SenJohnMcCain⁩ would be giving you a big thumbs up today. 👍… https://t.co/n33nvEXYAY 9 seconds ago

IamDarrenD

Darren D'Addario "Romney now becomes the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party." While t… https://t.co/BaPmgbLmlq 17 seconds ago

Glamour_Nerd

GlamourNerd RT @JnzTweets: Mitt Romney to break with Republicans and vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial https://t.co/8RQDltEv9N 22 seconds ago

DidiDarrer

Didi Things are changing!!👇👇👇👇👇👇 #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 Mitt Romney to break with Republicans and vote to convict Trump in i… https://t.co/9p2GqPd7RW 34 seconds ago

AntavioneJ

Antavione Jenkins RT @guardian: Mitt Romney to break with Republicans and vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial – live https://t.co/x3KsfWaQQK 48 seconds ago

ragnasun8

Peter 🌎😃 RT @ragnasun8: Mitt Romney to break with Republicans and vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial – live https://t.co/9EX4z3k7Zd 49 seconds ago

GiraffeObserver

Nura Bušnaq RT @gabrielsherman: Romney rejecting donors’ calls for him to primary Trump, but he’s planning to rally Senate Republicans to vote against… 1 minute ago

