Thousands Quarantined On Cruise Ships Because Of The Coronavirus

Newsy Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Thousands Quarantined On Cruise Ships Because Of The CoronavirusWatch VideoThousands of people are stuck on two cruise ships in Asia over fears they may have been exposed to the coronavirus

More than 3,700 passengers and crew members are currently under a 14-day quarantine on board the Princess Dream ship. It's been anchored near the Japanese port of Yokohama since Monday, after a...
