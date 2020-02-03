Coronavirus to have the biggest impact on mankind in 2020
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Coronavirus. What is it? Where did it come from? How to combat the new disease? Is it another avian/swine flu to enrich pharmaceutical companies or is it dangerous indeed? Is it another man-made Ebola or a natural process? Inna Novikova, Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief, talks about the Chinese flu problem with director of NPR Group consulting agency, Dmitry Fetisov. Coronavirus: not a medical topic "Mr. Fetisov, you are a political scientist in the first place, but we would like to start with topic number one today, the coronavirus. To which extent is the new disease dangerous? What impact can coronavirus have on economy, transport and tourism? Of course, coronavirus is primarily a disease, a threat to human health and life, but let's leave it all to medics. What does this phenomenon look like from the point of view of a political consultant?" "Indeed, this is not only a medical topic, but also an economic and political issue.
Nike Inc said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak in China would have a financial impact on its operations in the country, its biggest growth market, sending the... Reuters Also reported by •OilPrice.com •Mediaite •Proactive Investors