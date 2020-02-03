Coronavirus to have the biggest impact on mankind in 2020

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Coronavirus. What is it? Where did it come from? How to combat the new disease? Is it another avian/swine flu to enrich pharmaceutical companies or is it dangerous indeed? Is it another man-made Ebola or a natural process? Inna Novikova, Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief, talks about the Chinese flu problem with director of NPR Group consulting agency, Dmitry Fetisov. Coronavirus: not a medical topic "Mr. Fetisov, you are a political scientist in the first place, but we would like to start with topic number one today, the coronavirus . To which extent is the new disease dangerous? What impact can coronavirus have on economy, transport and tourism? Of course, coronavirus is primarily a disease, a threat to human health and life, but let's leave it all to medics. What does this phenomenon look like from the point of view of a political consultant?" "Indeed, this is not only a medical topic, but also an economic and political issue. 👓 View full article

