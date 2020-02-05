Trump impeachment: Mitt Romney will break from Republicans and vote to convict president

Charlie Frank RT @kasie: Mitt Romney robs President Trump of being able to say his impeachment was entirely partisan 6 seconds ago

Max Filby RT @DispatchAlerts: Sen. Mitt Romney faces awkwardness, 'abuse' for defying Trump on impeachment https://t.co/zjm9iv872o 11 seconds ago

Cat RT @Reuters: Breaking with Republicans, Senator Mitt Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump #impeachment trial https://t.co/T8qKAgbzNI https://t.co… 17 seconds ago

Beverly Palmer RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump is officially Impeached Forever, Exonerated Never. You can't be be found Not Guilty in a RIGGED trial. Thank… 17 seconds ago

k✨ RT @CNN: Mitt Romney knew what voting to convict President Trump would mean — for him, his family and his political future. And he did it a… 21 seconds ago

Trevor Davis RT @SethAbramson: NOTE: In voting to convict Trump of Abuse of Power, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) made history—per CNN, "He's the first senator… 22 seconds ago

Osahon Erebor MD 🇳🇬 🇿🇦🇺🇸 RT @ABC: Sen. Mitt Romney says he knows he will receive brutal criticism for his vote: "Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent… 23 seconds ago