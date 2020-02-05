Global  

Trump impeachment: Mitt Romney will break from Republicans and vote to convict president

Independent Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Senator Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Donald Trump on one of the impeachment charges he faces, marking a break in the Republican Party ranks just hours before the vote is to be held.
News video: Romney To Vote To Convict Trump

 Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, in a break from Republican leadership.

Top of Trump's crap list? 'Crutch'-using Mitt Romney [Video]Top of Trump's crap list? 'Crutch'-using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences.

President Trump Takes Victory Lap [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap

One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

President Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

President Trump and his allies are celebrating the end of his impeachment trial and slamming the one Republican who voted to remove him from office. The vote...
CBS News

'Slippery, posing as a Republican': Donald Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Republican Mitt Romney who voted in favour of impeaching the president during the first of two Senate votes.
SBS Also reported by •MediaiteNPRDNAFT.com

Charlie59200281

Charlie Frank RT @kasie: Mitt Romney robs President Trump of being able to say his impeachment was entirely partisan 6 seconds ago

MaxFilby

Max Filby RT @DispatchAlerts: Sen. Mitt Romney faces awkwardness, 'abuse' for defying Trump on impeachment https://t.co/zjm9iv872o 11 seconds ago

Catsrbest15

Cat RT @Reuters: Breaking with Republicans, Senator Mitt Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump #impeachment trial https://t.co/T8qKAgbzNI https://t.co… 17 seconds ago

Beverly67481321

Beverly Palmer RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump is officially Impeached Forever, Exonerated Never. You can't be be found Not Guilty in a RIGGED trial. Thank… 17 seconds ago

kashyyymir

k✨ RT @CNN: Mitt Romney knew what voting to convict President Trump would mean — for him, his family and his political future. And he did it a… 21 seconds ago

DavisTrev2

Trevor Davis RT @SethAbramson: NOTE: In voting to convict Trump of Abuse of Power, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) made history—per CNN, "He's the first senator… 22 seconds ago

EreborOsahon

Osahon Erebor MD 🇳🇬 🇿🇦🇺🇸 RT @ABC: Sen. Mitt Romney says he knows he will receive brutal criticism for his vote: "Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent… 23 seconds ago

mariannevester5

marianne vesterdal RT @sahilkapur: Mitt Romney speaking now on the Senate floor regarding Trump and impeachment: "There's no question in my mind that, were th… 26 seconds ago

