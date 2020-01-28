Global  

Trump heads for expected acquittal in Senate impeachment trial

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Wednesday's vote will cap off the impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since last September.
News video: Adam Schiff Delivers Closing Impeachment Remarks

Adam Schiff Delivers Closing Impeachment Remarks 03:10

 House manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivered blistering closing remarks in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Trump impeachment trial: Senate acquits US president on both charges [Video]Trump impeachment trial: Senate acquits US president on both charges

The vote in the US Senate fell largely along partisan lines between Democrats and Republicans.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 05:54Published

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump Over ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday. Romney made the...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

Trump lawyers to wrap up defense in Senate impeachment trial

Lawyers for President Donald Trump were set on Tuesday to wrap up their arguments urging acquittal in his U.S. Senate trial after making the case that explosive...
Reuters


