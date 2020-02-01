Romney to break ranks with Republicans and vote to convict Trump
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, broke with his party on Wednesday and announced he would vote to convict US President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the Senate was poised to acquit the Republican president.
By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses and collect new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Chris Dignam has..