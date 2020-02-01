Global  

Romney to break ranks with Republicans and vote to convict Trump

France 24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, broke with his party on Wednesday and announced he would vote to convict US President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the Senate was poised to acquit the Republican president.
News video: Romney To Vote To Convict Trump

Romney To Vote To Convict Trump 03:59

 Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, in a break from Republican leadership.

Romney Banished From CPAC [Video]Romney Banished From CPAC

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that..

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses and collect new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Chris Dignam has..

Trump impeachment: Mitt Romney will break from Republicans and vote to convict president

Senator Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Donald Trump on one of the impeachment charges he faces, marking a break in the Republican Party ranks just...
Independent

Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment...
Seattle Times

