12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement.
News video: 'It's discouraging for dairy farmers:' Coronavirus' economic impact on Wisconsin

'It's discouraging for dairy farmers:' Coronavirus' economic impact on Wisconsin 02:08

 With the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, the impacts could extend further than just health.

