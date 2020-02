Black lawmakers demand Biden disavow surrogate’s comments Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black lawmakers in South Carolina are calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to disavow statements from a longtime friend and campaign surrogate that they say are racist. About half of the 45-member Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference on Wednesday blasting Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian for remarks they […] 👓 View full article

