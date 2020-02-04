Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Watch VideoTwo days after the 2020 Iowa caucuses, the Democratic candidates are still waiting for the final results.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party had released results from 75% of the state's precincts. Pete Buttigieg is in the lead with 27% of the vote, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is trailing him by just...
The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical problems caused massive delays. Party chairman Troy Price... USATODAY.com Also reported by •FXstreet.com •CBS News •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
🄿🅁🄴🅃🅃🅈 🄷🄰🅃 🄼🄰🄲🄷🄸🄽🄴 ⚫️ RT @johncusack: 'Stuff of Banana Republics': Outrage at Iowa Democratic Party Boils Over as Partial Caucus Results Slowly Trickle Out - htt… 2 minutes ago
Diego RT @commondreams: 'Stuff of Banana Republics': Outrage at Iowa Democratic Party Boils Over as Partial Caucus Results Slowly Trickle Out htt… 29 minutes ago