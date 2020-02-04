Global  

Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results

Newsy Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoTwo days after the 2020 Iowa caucuses, the Democratic candidates are still waiting for the final results. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party had released results from 75% of the state's precincts. Pete Buttigieg is in the lead with 27% of the vote, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is trailing him by just...
News video: Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Some Caucus Results 00:52

 The Iowa caucus tally was delayed nearly a full 24 hours by difficulties reporting votes.

Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party said the holdup was due to inconsistencies in data obtained from a mobile app used to report vote tallies.

Biden calls poor Iowa performance a 'gut punch' [Video]Biden calls poor Iowa performance a 'gut punch'

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called &quot;a gut punch&quot; he took in Iowa&apos;s..

Oops! Iowa Democratic Party Updates Caucus Results, Summarily Issues ‘Minor Correction’

Oops! Iowa Democratic Party Updates Caucus Results, Summarily Issues ‘Minor Correction’The slow rollout of the Iowa Democratic caucus numbers has hit a teensy bit of a snag.
Iowa Dem chair: Delayed results unacceptable

The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical problems caused massive delays. Party chairman Troy Price...
