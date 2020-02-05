Global  

Airliner skids, breaks open in Istanbul; 1 dead, 157 injured

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Airliner skids, breaks open in Istanbul; 1 dead, 157 injuredA Turkish airliner skidded off a runway and broke apart as it tried to land in bad weather in Istanbul Wednesday, killing one person and injuring dozens more. Passengers had to scramble through the split fuselage to escape.The aircraft...
