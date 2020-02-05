Global  

Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms

Japan Today Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters…
News video: U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment 01:32

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

Metro Detroiters react to Senate vote to acquit President Trump [Video]Metro Detroiters react to Senate vote to acquit President Trump

Metro Detroiters are reacting to the Senate voting to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

U.S. Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election campaign looms

By David Morgan, Susan Cornwell, Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle
Trump impeachment trial, Iowa caucus, Super Bowl parade: 5 things to know Wednesday

The Senate is poised for a historic vote on Trump impeachment, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory and more things to know Wednesday.
TEihs

Terry Eversole RT @Reuters: The Senate acquits President Donald Trump of #impeachment charges https://t.co/dObFHLzHnD https://t.co/KhbtdjQi0E 25 seconds ago

edrormba

Eli Dror #Senate #acquits #Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms https://t.co/ltNNYK1sV8 1 minute ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms https://t.co/wbIfWME5tF 2 minutes ago

bethlahem16

💒 ✝️✡️ Elizabeth ✝️✡️ 💒 👠💄💋💞 RT @HizbkKhan: The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on the charge of abuse of power on Wednesday afternoon following a brief… 2 minutes ago

bathoryduck

bathoryduck We knew they'd acquit him. No surprise there. The GOP have volunteered to join him in the docks of the next "Nuremb… https://t.co/L6qhwqdCvt 3 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe U.S. Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms https://t.co/OIABSc2tJy 3 minutes ago

NEWSFLASH911

NewsFlash911 New post (U.S. Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms) has been published on News Broadc… https://t.co/ZFrv25HukM 4 minutes ago

fihekaji

fihekaji RT @AJENews: BREAKING: US Senate acquits President Trump of both charges, ending historic #ImpeachmentTrial. Read more: https://t.co/YOkA… 4 minutes ago

