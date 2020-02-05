Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms
President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.