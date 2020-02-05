Global  

Finland plans to give dads equal parental leave as mothers

Japan Today Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Finland's female-dominated government unveiled a plan Wednesday to give both parents the same amount of fully paid parental leave in an effort to push dads in to take…
Finland To Offer Moms And Dads The Same Amount Of Paid Parental Leave [Video]Finland To Offer Moms And Dads The Same Amount Of Paid Parental Leave

Under a new plan, couples would be allowed to take up to 14 months of paid leave between them.

Finland's female-led government gives equal paid parental leave to fathers

The new female-led Finnish government has announced fathers will have access to the same amount of paid leave as mothers.
Finland To Offer Moms And Dads The Same Amount Of Paid Parental Leave

Finland To Offer Moms And Dads The Same Amount Of Paid Parental LeaveWatch VideoFinland's federal government announced a plan Wednesday to grant all parents equal amounts of paid parental time off from work. Finland's social...
