Coronavirus: Dozen US cases confirmed with latest patient quarantined in Wisconsin home

Independent Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
US officials have confirmed the country's 12th case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, where a patient is quarantined at home after coming into contact with an infected person while travelling in China. The patient was not ill enough to require hospitalisation and is "doing well".
News video: Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free

Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free 02:23

 A patient who visited the University of Wisconsin Madison University Hospital is confirmed to have the Novel Coronavirus health officials said Wednesday. The patient who recently visited Beijing, China went straight to the hospital whey they got back into town, and are now self-isolating at home.

