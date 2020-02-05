Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump impeachment: Ivanka speaks out after father's acquittal

Trump impeachment: Ivanka speaks out after father's acquittal

Independent Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As Ivanka Trump urges unity going forward, her father tweets trolling video
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Trump impeachment: Ivanka speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/JLm8x46m4x https://t.co/gWMt0FL5Wk 4 minutes ago

krl1724

GoVoteAndVolunteerToday! RT @ColoradoDavidSu: Shut your***up. Trump impeachment: Ivanka speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/eTVMX5v4LL 5 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump impeachment: Ivanka speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/JLm8x46m4x https://t.co/gWMt0FL5Wk 2 hours ago

moazzamali9

MUHAMMAD MOAZZAM ALI RT @IndyUSA: Ivanka Trump speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/a44Y4BLysF 2 hours ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Ivanka Trump speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/qVVm39Zz93 2 hours ago

ColoradoDavidSu

Get_US_Back Shut your***up. Trump impeachment: Ivanka speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/eTVMX5v4LL 2 hours ago

IndyUSA

Independent US Ivanka Trump speaks out after father's acquittal https://t.co/a44Y4BLysF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.