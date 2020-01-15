Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi prison system after a string of inmate deaths in the last few months, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors are looking into the conditions at four state prisons following the deaths of at least 15 inmates since December. The investigation is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
News video: Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

 The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi prison system after a string of inmate deaths in the last few months.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions' [Video]Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions' According to CNN, Yo Gotti and Team Roc — the philanthropic extension of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, — secured..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justice Department investigating Mississippi prison conditions amid slew of deaths

Fifteen inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since December. Many of the deaths were the result of stabbings and fights.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.comCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.